FirstEnergy: Some power may be out until Friday night

Power has been restored in about half of the homes and businesses in the Valley that were without power Wednesday, but FirstEnergy is reporting others may be without power until Friday night.

Crews worked into the night trying to restore electricity to thousands in the Valley.

High winds knocked down trees and wires, at its peak, cutting electricity to more than 15,620 homes and businesses in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

Due to the widespread amount of damage, the utility estimates that power may not be back on until late Thursday in Columbiana County, and late Friday night in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties.

Below are the number of outages an estimated time of restoration as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday:

MAHONING CO. (OH) 233 Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday

TRUMBULL CO. (OH) 877 Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday

COLUMBIANA CO. (OH) 93 Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Thursday

MERCER CO (PA) 1,114 Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday