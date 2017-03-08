FirstEnergy: Some power may be out until Friday night - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

FirstEnergy: Some power may be out until Friday night

Power has been restored in about half of the homes and businesses in the Valley that were without power Wednesday, but FirstEnergy is reporting others may be without power until Friday night.

Crews worked into the night trying to restore electricity to thousands in the Valley.

High winds knocked down trees and wires, at its peak, cutting electricity to more than 15,620 homes and businesses in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

Due to the widespread amount of damage, the utility estimates that power may not be back on until late Thursday in Columbiana County, and late Friday night in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties.

Below are the  number of outages an estimated time of restoration as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday:

MAHONING  CO. (OH)    233    Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday
TRUMBULL CO. (OH)    877  Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday
COLUMBIANA CO. (OH)    93  Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Thursday
MERCER CO (PA)    1,114  Estimated time of restoration: 11:30 p.m. Friday

