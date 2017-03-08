ODOT reports closed roads open again in Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

ODOT reports closed roads open again in Valley

Posted: Updated:

Some of the state routes closed earlier Wednesday due to downed power lines and accidents are now open.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a status report on the following highways:

SR 626 between SR 164 and SR 7 - OPEN

SR 534 between US 224 and Mahoning Ave. - OPEN

SR 7 at SR 165 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 164 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 626 - OPEN

SR 7 between SR 14 and Columbiana County line - OPEN

Local police and fire agencies in other communities are investigating widespread reports of fallen trees.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Giants' Beckham tells Curry, you can lose 1

    The Latest: Giants' Beckham tells Curry, you can lose 1

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:05 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:05:13 GMT
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>

  • Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:04:05 GMT
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to...More >>
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>

  • Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms