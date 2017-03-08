ODOT reports closed roads open again in Valley

Some of the state routes closed earlier Wednesday due to downed power lines and accidents are now open.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a status report on the following highways:

SR 626 between SR 164 and SR 7 - OPEN

SR 534 between US 224 and Mahoning Ave. - OPEN

SR 7 at SR 165 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 164 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 626 - OPEN

SR 7 between SR 14 and Columbiana County line - OPEN

Local police and fire agencies in other communities are investigating widespread reports of fallen trees.