ODOT reports closed roads open again in Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

ODOT reports closed roads open again in Valley

Posted: Updated:

Some of the state routes closed earlier Wednesday due to downed power lines and accidents are now open.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a status report on the following highways:

SR 626 between SR 164 and SR 7 - OPEN

SR 534 between US 224 and Mahoning Ave. - OPEN

SR 7 at SR 165 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 164 - OPEN

SR 165 at SR 626 - OPEN

SR 7 between SR 14 and Columbiana County line - OPEN

Local police and fire agencies in other communities are investigating widespread reports of fallen trees.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Cavs avoid elimination, beat Warriors 137-116

    The Latest: Cavs avoid elimination, beat Warriors 137-116

    Saturday, June 10 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-06-10 05:43:18 GMT
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>

  • Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Liberty Twp.

    Suspected serial bank robber arrested in Liberty Twp.

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:45:31 GMT

    Police say a North Canton woman suspected of several bank robberies across northeast Ohio is behind bars, after being arrested by Liberty Township Police officers Friday night.  

    More >>

    Police say a North Canton woman suspected of several bank robberies across northeast Ohio is behind bars, after being arrested by Liberty Township Police officers Friday night.  

    More >>

  • Sharon police raided a home as part of a human trafficking investigation

    Affidavit: Sharon man forced woman to have sex for drug money

    Affidavit: Sharon man forced woman to have sex for drug money

    Friday, June 9 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:11:32 GMT

    Sharon Police have made an arrest in what they described as an investigation into human trafficking. Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that officers arrested 47-year-old Billy Jones after searching his home at 432 Malleable Street on Friday. Jones is in the Mercer County Jail being held on $100 thousand bond. He is charged with strangulation, trafficking in individuals, and involuntary servitude. According to a criminal complaint, the 29-year-old woman who lives with Jones t...

    More >>

    Sharon Police have made an arrest in what they described as an investigation into human trafficking. Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that officers arrested 47-year-old Billy Jones after searching his home at 432 Malleable Street on Friday. Jones is in the Mercer County Jail being held on $100 thousand bond. He is charged with strangulation, trafficking in individuals, and involuntary servitude. According to a criminal complaint, the 29-year-old woman who lives with Jones t...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms