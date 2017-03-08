Great Groceries: Cucumber Hummus Wrap - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Cucumber Hummus Wrap

Posted: Updated:

Cucumber Hummus Wrap

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup tahini
2 Tbsp. olive oil 
1/4 tsp. cumin
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 (12 oz.) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
1 cucumber, sliced
1 (4 oz.) container crumbled feta cheese 
1/2 cup sliced Kalamata olives 
6 cups spinach
6 pitas


Add chickpeas to a food processor with lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, cumin, garlic and salt. Pulse until mixture is crumbly, then slowly add water until mixture is smooth and fluffy.

Spread hummus on each pita. Add roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, olives and spinach.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know all about comebacks

    The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know all about comebacks

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:13:10 GMT
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>

  • Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:03:43 GMT
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to...More >>
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>

  • Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms