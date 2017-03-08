Great Groceries: Cucumber Hummus Wrap

Cucumber Hummus Wrap

1 (15 oz.) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/4 tsp. cumin

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 (12 oz.) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 cucumber, sliced

1 (4 oz.) container crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup sliced Kalamata olives

6 cups spinach

6 pitas



Add chickpeas to a food processor with lemon juice, tahini, olive oil, cumin, garlic and salt. Pulse until mixture is crumbly, then slowly add water until mixture is smooth and fluffy.

Spread hummus on each pita. Add roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, olives and spinach.