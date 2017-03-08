Alarm brings evacuation at Youngstown City Hall - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Alarm brings evacuation at Youngstown City Hall

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

People working and visiting Youngstown City Hall got to spend a few minutes in the sunshine and wind Wednesday afternoon.

The building was evacuated at around 1:00 p.m.  According to Mayor John McNally, it appears high wind gusts kicked up dust, which the fire alarm panel mistakenly identified as smoke.

After the Youngstown Fire Department inspected building, people were allowed to go back inside.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know all about comebacks

    The Latest: Jefferson says Cavs know all about comebacks

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:13:10 GMT
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>
    Steve Kerr sarcastically says the NBA old-timers are correct when say would be his Golden State Warriors.More >>

  • Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Prosecutors rest their case at Bill Cosby's trial

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:03:43 GMT
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to...More >>
    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.More >>

  • Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police search for suspects after using counterfeit bills at Valley stores

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>

    Police are searching for suspects who made counterfeit purchases at Walmart stores in the Valley. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms