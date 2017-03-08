Some trucks banned from western Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to immediately ease their blockade on Qatar.

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before being elected the state's only congressman last month.

Mitt Romney says Hillary Clinton encouraged him to take a job as President Donald Trump's secretary of state.

Romney: Clinton told me to take Trump secretary of state job

The Ohio Turnpike has banned some types of trucks due to the high winds.

The ban is in effect until 5:00 pm, today, March 8, 2017 from the Ohio/Indiana line to the Strongsville-Cleveland Interchange #161, both eastbound and westbound.

The ban may be extended or reduced as conditions warrant, according to turnpike officials.

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic. Only certain types of vehicles are restricted.

The following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is canceled:



• All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

• Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

• Mobile home / Office trailers.

• Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

• High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.



Not included in the ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.