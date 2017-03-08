Some trucks banned from western Ohio Turnpike due to high winds - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Some trucks banned from western Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

The Ohio Turnpike has banned some types of trucks due to the high winds.

The ban is in effect until 5:00 pm, today, March 8, 2017 from the Ohio/Indiana line to the Strongsville-Cleveland Interchange #161, both eastbound and westbound.  

The ban may be extended or reduced as conditions warrant, according to turnpike officials. 

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic. Only certain types of vehicles are restricted.

The following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the ban is canceled:

•    All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
•    Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
•    Mobile home / Office trailers.
•    Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
•    High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. 

Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

