Area students compete in robotics competition at Youngstown State University

By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Students from several area middle and high schools gathered at Youngstown State University on Wednesday to compete in a robotics competition.  

Fourteen area schools were represented at the 20th annual Northeast Ohio Robotics Education Program.  

Before a panel of judges, students had to present about their robots and then compete against other schools in timed obstacles.

