Trial delayed for Niles teen accused of murdering elderly neighbor

The trial for a Niles teenager accused of murdering his elderly neighbor in 2015 will not begin this month as scheduled.

Jacob Larosa, now 17-years-old, was scheduled to go to trial on March 20 for the beating death of Marie Belcastro, 94, at her Niles home on March 31, 2015.

Larosa was 15 at the time of the murder.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Wyatt McKay said a report to determine if Larosa is mentally competent to stand trial has not yet been completed.

The judge ordered the competency determination in late December.

Judge McKay has set the next hearing for April 19.

Investigators say they found liquor bottles missing from Belcastro's home, and video surveillance shows a man they believe to be Larosa carrying liquor bottles through the neighborhood.

Although Larosa was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he is scheduled to go on trial as an adult in March on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to reverse the lower court's decision to try Larosa as an adult.

However, the Supreme Court ruled that the decision could be appealed after Larosa's trial.