Rhiel Supply hosts Healthy Schools Conference in Youngstown

Representatives from several area school districts met in Youngstown to learn more about improving the overall health of their schools.

Rhiel Supply's first annual Healthy Schools Conference touched on topics such as school nutrition, exercise, electrostatic disinfection techniques and greener cleaning methods.

"Even though we've been doing things one way for a while, is there a way that we could do it better? So, it is not like we are trying to tell people what you are doing is terrible, but there are just newer ways and newer innovations that have occurred in the last few years that allow you to do better," said Ryan Mirto with Rhiel Supply.

Several area schools have invested in the electrostatic disinfection units. The e-mist devices use charged mineral water to disinfect surfaces within 30 seconds.