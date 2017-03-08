Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's death still unknown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner: Cause of Billie Beshara's death still unknown

Posted: Updated:
Billie Beshara Billie Beshara
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

What caused the death of a Boardman woman over the weekend is still a mystery, following an autopsy conducted on the body of Billie Beshara.

Mahoning County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr tells 21 News that Wednesday's autopsy found that the only signs of injury on the 48-year-old woman was a small amount of abdominal trauma.

Dr. Ohr isn't sure if she sustained those injuries before she parked her SUV in a restaurant lot off Route 224 early Saturday, or if they may have occurred when her body struck the interior of the SUV as she was dying.

The doctor says he does not believe those injuries caused her death.

Dr. Ohr said the autopsy found no other abrasions or contusions.

At this point, there are no indications that her death was from natural causes such as a heart attack or stroke.

It could be another three weeks before results are returned on toxicology tests on tissues, blood, and other bodily fluids.

Beshara's husband said that he last saw his wife on Friday, March 3 at their home.

He reported her missing the following day.

