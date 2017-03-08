Pennsylvania lawmaker wants more government opioid funding - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania lawmaker wants more government opioid funding

By Matt Stone, Reporter
MERCER, Pa. -

A Pennsylvania lawmaker is calling for more federal funding to combat the ever-growing opioid epidemic.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey said Pennsylvania is now averaging nine drug overdose deaths in the state each day.

Casey says 11,500 people in Pennsylvania are living with a substance abuse disorder and it's critical now more than ever for the federal government to provide funding for programs aimed at treating addiction, specifically programs authorized through last year's Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act.

Casey said people, who now have coverage, are now at risk of losing it due to possible changes to the law at the federal level.

"They need funding for more beds. At its core, it's very simple, if they can get quality care and good treatment and if they can have that for a sustained period of time, they can recover," said Casey.

People who work to solve addiction problems in Mercer County say inpatient care is sometimes the only thing that will help some people kick the habit.

Tracy Penzerro, who works for the Rainbow Recovery Center in Mercer, said, "We are at about 20% self-pay patients because they don't have insurance coverage. They have no way to pay for their treatment, so they are on their own with that. In Mercer County, while we have a lot of outpatient facilities, we are lacking in-patient facilities so I'd like to see funding for in-patient as well."

Tracy said their facility is outpatient only and if they need to send someone to in-patient, most of the time there isn't one available anywhere locally.

