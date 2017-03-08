Basketball district at Boardman postponed tonight - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Basketball district at Boardman postponed tonight

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

Due to a power outage at Boardman High School, tonight's Division II District Semi-Final game between Poland and Salem has been postponed until Thursday.
        
The Bulldogs and Quakers are scheduled to play at 6:00 p.m. followed by Ursuline and Girard at 7:45 p.m.  

The winners meet Saturday at 4:00 p.m. for the district championship.

