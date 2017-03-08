Tree smashes car and garage in Niles - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Tree smashes car and garage in Niles

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter

NILES, Ohio -

Wednesday's high winds brought numerous reports of downed trees and property damage across the Valley. 

In Trumbull County,  a Niles woman believes she just missed being hit by a large tree that smashed her garage and her car.  

Donna Isenberg said she was headed to the car, but stopped to put in a load of laundry. "Yes, I was headed to the car, on my way out the door, and a minute later I would have been in it," Isenberg said. 

The tree demolished the unattached garage, and her car will likely be a total loss as well.

Her husband was waiting to if his motorcycle inside the garage was damaged. 

