Who is prepared to help the tiniest overdose victims?

Police say a North Canton woman suspected of several bank robberies across northeast Ohio is behind bars, after being arrested by Liberty Township Police officers Friday night.More >>
Sharon Police have made an arrest in what they described as an investigation into human trafficking. Police Chief Gerald Smith tells 21 News that officers arrested 47-year-old Billy Jones after searching his home at 432 Malleable Street on Friday. Jones is in the Mercer County Jail being held on $100 thousand bond. He is charged with strangulation, trafficking in individuals, and involuntary servitude. According to a criminal complaint, the 29-year-old woman who lives with Jones t...More >>
New Castle State Police have arrested a convicted sex offender who is accused of having contact with an underage female. State Police charged Michael Mills, 26, of New Galilee with unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse, solicitation, corruption of a minor, and failure to provide accurate registration information. Mills was convicted of possession of child pornography and unlawful contact with a minor in 2013. In 2011, he was convicted of indecent assault.More >>
It's a big weekend in Salem as the 2017 Salem Super Cruise shifts into high gear. It's all about the cars. Old cars, classics, and hot rods. The gleaming paint jobs, lots of glistening chrome, and big horsepower. Some cars that represent years of restoration and customized work. It's why people come. "I love cars and all the people, it's just nice to see all the different things the guys build, the different ideas]," said Larry Lewis of Salem. ...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Wednesday in a game that took more than 4 1/2 hours to play - plus a 93-minute rain...More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
