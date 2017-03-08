Howland double murder suspect claims race-based "selective" prosecution

A Howland man wants murder and other charges against him thrown out claiming he is being "selectively" prosecuted because he is an Arab-American.

Defense attorney Geoffrey Oglesby filed two motions on behalf of Nasser Hamad, who has been indicted on two counts of capital murder and six counts of attempted capital murder.

The 47-year-old Hamad is accused of fatally shooting two men and wounding three other people during a confrontation outside his Route 46 home on February 25.

Hamad's attorney claims the case should be dismissed because prosecutors have failed to file charges against the three survivors of the shooting, all of whom are white.

"The State of Ohio has not pursued the charges against the three white Americans and has charged the Arab-Muslim-American and they were all involved in the same altercation," writes attorney Oglesby in his motion to dismiss.

The defense attorney contends that the deaths were actually caused by the victims, who came to Hamad's home.

During a phone interview, attorney Oglesby stated "When you look at the felony murder rule that I put into motion, the survivors, if you want to call them that, the three that came over and attacked Nasser should have been charged with murder also if our guy was charged with murder and what I mean by that is is that they caused the death of the two decedents while they were in the commission of various felonies."

Attorney Oglesby said April Trent Vokes, John Shively and Bryce Hendrickson, are being “given a pass” by prosecutors, adding that the three should be charged with breaking and entering, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

The contention by the defense challenges an assertion by the prosecution in an earlier court filing that Hamad provided his address to the victims and “was going to put into action his macho challenge to a fight.

Attorney Oglesby commented during the phone interview that "it's silly to think that somehow he instigated them and that concept is once again a racist view that somehow because an Arab American stood his ground and told those people where to go that somehow they had a right to go over to his house and

fight."

The motion alleges that "the five came over as a terroristic group set firmly against Hamad because he was an Arab and a Muslim."

Motion to disqualify the judge and prosecutor:

A second motion filed on Hamad's behalf on Wednesday seeks disqualification of Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice and the prosecutor's office from handling the case.

Attorney Oglesby wants both entities to disqualify themselves, alleging that the prosecutor and Judge Rice were the first people to determine that there was probable cause to issue a criminal complaint against Hamad, and that determination was based on hearsay evidence.

Oglesby said that the situation creates the appearance of impropriety, arguing that, “The judge in the case has already established that there is probable cause that Nasser committed a crime.”

Attorney Oglesby commented during the phone interview that "I'm 20 feet behind and the prosecutor's got the inside track. He's already proven probable cause to the same judge that's going to make rulings and bond and all the rest of that stuff."

Two days after the shootings, Hamad was brought into court where his bond was set at $5 million. Two days after that, the Trumbull County Grand Jury indicted Hamad and Judge Rice revoked his bond.

Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker has declined to comment on the latest defense motions but is expected to file a written response in court.

Oglesby said that a hearing had already been scheduled for March 9.