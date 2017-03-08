Winds whip flames, destroying Warren home

A kitchen fire, whipped up by Wednesday's winds, destroyed a Warren home, leaving a family of five homeless.

A resident of a home on North River Road, just east of North Leavitt Road, told investigators he was cooking at around 5:30 p.m. when a small grease fire broke out.

The fire spread to a wall and then to other parts of the house.

Firefighters say 60 mile per hour wind gusts fanned the flames, gutting the home.

The resident, who was the only family member home at the time, escaped unharmed.

Investigators say it appears that the home is a total loss.

Fire departments from Warren, Warren Township and Lordstown were called out to fight the blaze.