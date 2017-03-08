AT&T: 9-1-1 service restored to wireless customers

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Authorities say a church bus carrying Alabama high school students on their way to a mission trip in Africa crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Journal entry before bus crash: 'God has called me here'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

AT&T reported Wednesday night that 9-1-1 service has been restored to its wireless customers.

AT&T wireless customers in the eastern part of the U.S. experienced outages and were unable to directly dial 9-1-1 earlier Wednesday.

An email from an AT&T representative informed 21 News at 10:30 p.m. that the issue had been remedied.