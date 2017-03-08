AT&T: 9-1-1 service restored to wireless customers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AT&T: 9-1-1 service restored to wireless customers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

AT&T reported Wednesday night that 9-1-1 service has been restored to its wireless customers.

AT&T wireless customers in the eastern part of the U.S. experienced outages and were unable to directly dial 9-1-1 earlier Wednesday.

An email from an AT&T representative informed 21 News at 10:30 p.m. that the issue had been remedied.

