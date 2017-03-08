Cyberattack keeps Pennsylvania Senate Democrats off network

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A "ransomware" cyberattack has shut down the Pennsylvania Senate Democrats' computer network for longer than expected.

Senate Democratic leader Jay Costa said Wednesday the situation is more complex than originally thought, and it's not clear when it will be resolved. The FBI is investigating and Microsoft is working to figure out how the network was penetrated and rebuild it.

Costa isn't discussing the nature of the ransom demand, but has said Democrats aren't willing to pay it. Staff aides discovered last Friday that the network had been shut down.

Microsoft is providing laptops to restore access to email, but data and documents are still inaccessible.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data's return, often in a digital currency.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.