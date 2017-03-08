Police: Boy, 2, critically injured after fall from 2nd story

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old boy was critically injured after his mother apparently jumped out of a second-story window in north Philadelphia.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after the drop from the unit just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy was listed in critical condition at St. Christopher's Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said it wasn't immediately clear whether the mother jumped holding the child or the child was thrown from the window. An attempted suicide investigation was opened.

No charges were immediately filed.

