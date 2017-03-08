High winds shut down interstate bridge, affect air travel

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - High winds topping 50-60 mph in northern Ohio have shut down a bridge that carries Interstate 280 through Toledo and affected air travel in Cleveland.

Ohio's Department of Transportation posted a video showing a tractor-trailer toppling over Wednesday after crossing the Veterans' Glass City Skyway bridge. Crews later stopped traffic from crossing the bridge on I-280, a heavily traveled connector for trucks going between Detroit and northern Ohio.

The Ohio Turnpike banned some large vehicles because of the wind. The ban stretched from the Indiana-Ohio state line to Interstate 71 near Cleveland.

High winds also led some airlines to divert flights from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to avoid any dangerous landing conditions from wind gusts.

Power lines and trees were reported down across various parts of northern Ohio.

