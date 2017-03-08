State Route 7 open again in Hartford Twp. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State Route 7 open again in Hartford Twp.

Posted: Updated:
HARTFORD TWP., Ohio -

One of the many roads closed due to Wednesday's windy weather has opened again.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that State Route 7 is open again between Bradley Brownlee Road and Route 609 in Hartford Township.

The stretch of road closed Wednesday afternoon due to downed trees and power lines.

There is no word on when the road will open again.

