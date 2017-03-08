High winds diminish into Wednesday evening - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

High winds diminish into Wednesday evening

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Cleaning up damage left behind from winds that reached up to 70 miles per hour on Wednesday became the biggest task of the day and continued into the evening.

A tree that toppled down in Hartford took with it power lines, a pole and transformer leaving almost 800 in the dark.

Earlier in the day, a live wire on Route 164 in Mahoning County was a shock for some to see.

"Once it burned it's way up into the power line the wind caught it and it moved over and it was hitting all the power lines and everything metal up there," said Andrew Brockway who was working at B&R Motorsports.

In Niles, a woman believed she just missed being hit by a large tree that smashed her garage and car.  

"I heard the wind and stuff and I'm like, oh it will be alright. I'll just do what I've got to do today and go pick up my grandbaby," said Donna Isenberg. "Well, I don't think I'm driving."

And just north of that incident, in Warren, a large tree toppled onto the roof of the Apostolic Christian Church on Oakdale Street, NW. No one was inside at the time.
 
Along Niles Road SE in Howland Township a large tree blew over onto power lines.The fire department closed the busy road to traffic because they were worried the tree might fall onto passing cars.

And although the high winds left their mark on some homes and businesses across the Valley, many enjoyed the sunny day.

"It's gorgeous. Fifty-five degrees, windy as heck, so I had to challenge the wind," said Rick Timm of Geauga County, who we found playing a round of golf near Lake Milton.

Also enjoying the day around Lake Milton were the Jersey Street Bike Club who rode their bikes 15 miles.

"When you're on a flat ground it's supposed to be easy and you're going into the wind it feels like you're going up a steep hill," said Dan Kovacs.
 

