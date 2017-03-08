FDA issues warning about risky vein opening procedure

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Authorities say a church bus carrying Alabama high school students on their way to a mission trip in Africa crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

By LINDA A. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday again warned patients and doctors to avoid a risky, experimental procedure promoted as a treatment for several nervous system disorders, including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease.

The procedure involves inflating a tiny balloon in narrowed veins, usually in the neck, to widen them and improve blood flow.

The FDA said it has seen no evidence the procedure - called transvascular autonomic modulation, or TVAM - is safe or effective. It's similar to balloon angioplasty, which is commonly used to open up clogged heart arteries. Balloon angioplasty devices have not been approved for use in veins, the FDA said in the warning.

The FDA, which first warned against the procedure in 2012, said it has received one report of a balloon rupturing in a patient's jugular vein and lodging in a lung. Other reported complications include at least one death, abdominal bleeding and blood clots and nerve damage in the brain.

The procedure was once touted and tried in the U.S., Italy and elsewhere to treat multiple sclerosis, a condition in which destruction of the protective coating of nerve fibers disrupts signals from the brain, causing problems with walking, vision, speech and memory.

On Wednesday, Canadian researchers reported the results of a study that tested the procedure in 104 MS patients. A year later, the patients who got the treatment fared no better than a group that got a sham treatment. The study of what some have called "liberation therapy" was led by researchers at the University of British Columbia and Vancouver Coastal Health, who presented the results at a medical meeting in Washington.

The procedure has also been promoted as treatment for other disorders, including fibromyalgia, damage to nerves, and other conditions related to the part of the nervous system that controls breathing, digestion, heart rate and other automatic body functions.

In its statement Wednesday, the FDA noted it has taken action against California physician, Dr. Michael Arata of Newport Beach, after warning him at least twice since 2012 that he was performing the experimental procedure on patients without approval to conduct a trial. Arata responded to the FDA's initial warning that the agency had no jurisdiction over his work. The FDA's case against Arata is pending. A call to Arata's office seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

__

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.