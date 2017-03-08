Wisconsin men arrested in theft of 100,000 diapers

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Authorities say a church bus carrying Alabama high school students on their way to a mission trip in Africa crashed near Atlanta, killing one person and injuring several others.

Journal entry before bus crash: 'God has called me here'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim is expected to stand up for him in court to help put an end to the 40-year-old case.

Polanski's victim pleads to end case: 'He owes me nothing'

The attorney for a Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist during a traffic stop says his client will testify Friday.

Minnesota officer says motorist had hand on gun when shot

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) - Two Wisconsin men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing 100,000 diapers.

Police in Fox Crossing allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers - valued at more than $45,000 - from a charitable organization that provides goods to families in need. The men, John Forbes and Jason Havel, were charged Wednesday with one count of theft of movable property, WLUK-TV reported.

Authorities said the diapers were stolen during several thefts between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a local warehouse. United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly said the items were taken as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

"It appears that it was a theft of opportunity to make some cash," Fox Crossing Police Lt. Scott Blashka said.

Forbes and Havel were taken into custody Friday after investigators recovered eight pallets of diapers and hygiene products the weekend prior. Court documents don't list defense attorneys for either man. Both men are scheduled to appear in court next week.

Blashka declined to specify what type of equipment was used in the thefts. It's unknown how much money the men received from the thefts.

The bank provides diapers for nearly 900 babies each month from low-income families. The program distributed 300,000 diapers in the area last year.

"Our challenge is to make sure we have diapers throughout the year to help the families that need them most," Kelly said.

___

Information from: Post-Crescent Media, http://www.postcrescent.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.