Portion of Bushnell Campbell Road closed

A portion of Bushnell Campbell Road in Kinsman and Vernon Townships was shut down Wednesday night.

The Burghill Vernon Fire Department that a tree and wires were down between house numbers 6983 and 8011, closing the road from Route 5 to Route 88.

Firefighters say the road currently is impassible and is likely to be that way through the morning.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route. This is the same area that was closed a few nights ago.