Greenville high rise apartments evacuated

A lack of electricity forced the evacuation of a high-rise retirement apartment in Greenville.

Several fire departments were dispatched to Greenville House on Penn Avenue early Wednesday evening when burning power lines were reported.

The fire was not serious, but the nine-story building was left without power.

According to police, residents were evacuated until electricity can be restored.

Police say some of the tenants went to stay with families, but an officer did not know where the rest of the residents were taken.