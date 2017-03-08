Nick Bonino has hat trick, Penguins top Jets 7-4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) - Nick Bonino had a hat trick, Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Matt Murray made 31 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins in the start of a five-game trip. Chad Ruhwedel had three assists, and Mark Streit and Conor Sheary each two.

Three of Pittsburgh's goals came in a 57-second span in the second period, including two on the power play.

Connor Hellebuyck, making his 12th straight start, was pulled midway through the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots for the Jets. He was replaced by Michael Hutchinson.

Shawn Matthais, Nikolaj Ehlers, Dustin Byfuglien and Marko Dano scored for Winnipeg.

