What kids should know before kindergarten

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Years ago, kindergarten was more like a play date for kids. Now, five and six-year-olds are learning how to read, write and use technology.

Sheri McKeown, a kindergarten literacy coach, said it's not just the basics anymore when going to school:  knowing all of the letters in their name, being able to write their name, and being able to count,” she said.

Children in kindergarten are expected to know all of that, plus have an understanding of technology.

Austintown Elementary School invited all of the incoming kindergarten students for an orientation.

They say parents should work with their children daily making sure they develop fine motor skills, like holding a pencil, develop social skills, like sharing, taking turns and using kind words, but also have an understanding of how technology works.

“We can give them a lot of the academic content through a mode that is familiar to them,” McKeown said.

School principal Tim Kelty said most students come into kindergarten knowing how to work a touch screen. What they don't know how to work is a computer mouse.

“Most children that come in (to kindergarten) don't know how to use a mouse because everything is the finger on their phones or their iPad,” he said.

He said being able to use a mouse is critical; all grades now take standardized tests on the computer.

“That is a skill set that a kindergartener, five or six-year-old should come in knowing,” he said.

While Austintown Elementary encourages parents to teach their children these skills, they said they are happy to work with kids at all levels. 

