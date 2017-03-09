Lisbon RV and barn fire being treated as arson - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon RV and barn fire being treated as arson

LISBON, Ohio -

Lisbon fire is investigating after a fire broke out last night in a wooded area near the 4400 block of Pinehollow Road.

The call came in around 2:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a motor home and a barn were on fire as well.

Officials say no one was inside the camper or the barn, but they think that someone deliberately sparked the fire.

Firefighters say fighting the flames wasn't an issue since the wind calmed down by the time the fire started.

This fire is being investigated as arson.

