Report names 39 JCPenney stores likely to close

A national credit ratings organization has released a list of 39 JCPenney locations that it says are likely to be among the 130 to 140 stores the retailer plans to shut down.

While the company hasn’t released the complete list of store closures, Morningstar Credit Ratings has identified 39 JCPenney locations that reported below-average tenant sales and are the most at risk of closing.

The Morningstar list includes two stores in Ohio, and five in Pennsylvania, but none of them are in the Valley.

JCPenney has stores at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, the Austintown Plaza, and the Summit Square Shopping Center in East Liverpool. None of those are listed on the Morningstar report.

The chain is expected to announce which stores are closing later this month.

The Morningstar alert may be seen here: