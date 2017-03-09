Medical groups denounce GOP's Affordable Care Act repeal efforts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Medical groups denounce GOP's Affordable Care Act repeal efforts

Several groups in the medical industry are the latest to publicly denounce the House GOP's remedy to the Affordable Care Act.

Groups representing physicians, hospitals and insurers are warning that the plan could leave some of our country's most vulnerable with fewer protections than they have now.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said one of the biggest problems he has is the speed Republicans are using to push the proposal through.

“To throw 22 million people off insurance, to take away the benefits, to strip away benefits for Medicare and strip away some of the good things about Medicaid without even discussing it and not reading the bill and then they're gonna force this on the American people, no wonder so many groups are opposed to it,” he said.

Congress made progress overnight on efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

After an 18-hour session, the House Ways and Means Committee became the first to approve the Republican's bill.

