Scuba teams continuing search for missing Farmdale man

Search efforts for a missing 91-year-old Farmdale man are continuing Thursday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office began searching at 9:00 a.m. Thursday for John Peters. They are also planning dives for Saturday and Sunday.

Peters' Dodge Caravan was found in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday before Peters was reported missing.

It wasn't until this past weekend that investigators were able to trace the abandoned vehicle to Peters.

By tracking his credit card, deputies determined that the Sodom-Hutchings Road man was at a Shell station in Orwell, Ohio, where he fueled his vehicle up with the assistance of an employee there.

The Sheriff says Peters had also made a credit card purchase at the Sparkle Market in Cortland.

Authorities say Peters suffers from dementia and his family is worried for his welfare.

Peters is a white male, age 91, 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 155 lbs.

He was last seen wearing green Dickies clothing.

Anyone seeing Peters is asked to call 911 to report his location.