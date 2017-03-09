91-year-old New Castle man dies in police-involved shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

91-year-old New Castle man dies in police-involved shooting

UNION TWP, Pa. -

A 91-year-old New Castle man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a home Spring St. in Union Township around 6:30 Wednesday night. A woman called 911 saying her uncle, Frank Wratny had shot at her.

Union Township originally responded to the scene and requested assistance from the New Castle Police Department.

When the New Castle Police Department Special Response Team responded to the scene, they said Wratny confronted officers with a firearm from the front door of his home.

Wratny suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting.

