Police: Ohio deputy stops for coffee, stops armed robbery

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff's deputy who stopped at convenience store for coffee on his way to work stopped an armed robbery.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says Terry Harper was at the United Dairy Farmers in suburban Cheviot at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when a masked man came in and tried to rob the cashier. He says Harper drew his gun, then fired when 20-year-old Simeon Thomas pointed his gun at him.

Police said Harper's shot missed, but Thomas dropped his weapon and tried to flee. Police said Harper arrested him, with a Cheviot police officer assisting.

Authorities say Thomas is a suspect in the armed robbery of another UDF store.

Charges include aggravated robbery and assault on an officer. No attorney was listed for Thomas, pending a Thursday court appearance.

