Court: Teen competent to stand trial in Ohio church fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A 16-year-old boy charged with igniting a blaze that caused serious damage to a southwest Ohio church has been found competent to stand trial in a juvenile court.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2m2TSXE ) a competency evaluation determined that the teen is capable of understanding the proceedings against him.

The boy has been charged with aggravated arson, breaking and entering and theft in connection with a Jan. 22 fire at Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown.

Court documents say the teen confessed in a Facebook post to setting the fire and said he was off his medication.

A second teen charged in the blaze also appeared in Butler County Juvenile Court in Hamilton on Wednesday and had his case set for a March 30 pre-trial hearing.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

