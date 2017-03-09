Senators want to prevent surprise colonoscopy bills

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine Sen. Susan Collins is among a group of senators that wants to make sure senior citizens aren't charged with unexpected bills after a colonoscopy.

Collins, a Republican, is introducing federal legislation that is designed to protect seniors from out-of-pocket costs for preventative colonoscopies.

The senators say Medicare currently charges seniors for colonoscopies when a polyp is removed during the procedure. However, they say, colorectal cancer screenings are promoted as a free service under Medicare.

The senators say their legislative remedy represents a "long-overdue fix to Medicare" that will increase access to affordable screenings.

Collins is joined by Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker and Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin in introducing the bill.

