Copy-Couple finds human remains while hiking in Ohio

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a couple found human remains while they were hiking in southwestern Ohio.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the skeletal remains were found near the village of New Miami on Tuesday.

The man told a dispatcher that the remains were about a quarter of a mile off the road in the woods. He said that the body was in clothes that "still look kind of new."

Butler County's coroner has confirmed that the remains are human.

Sheriff's officials are working with the coroner's office to determine the identity of the person and a possible cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.