Ohio's income tax revenue falls short again in February

Kyle Freeland pitched 6 1/3 effective innings, Nolan Arenado drove in three runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Wednesday for their fourth straight win.More >>
Corey Kluber pitched six shutout innings and struck out 10 in his first start since May 2 and the Cleveland Indians scored four runs during a strange sixth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-0 Thursday.More >>
Authorities say the grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself after his mother says he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet sought by investigators.More >>
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to prison and her three adult children to probation in the death of the woman's grossly neglected husband.More >>
A judge has set bond for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting at $1 million.More >>
Philadelphia police have identified four boys in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on an intellectually disabled man captured on a video and say two of them are likely involved in another incident in which a school...More >>
Authorities say two teenagers have been arrested in last week's assault on a Philadelphia school principal hit in the face with a brick as he was trying to break up a fight between students.More >>
An inmate has been convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of a guard at a federal prison in Pennsylvania, and jurors must now decide whether he should be executed.More >>
Authorities say autopsies have confirmed that a Pennsylvania mother shot her two young children and then herself before the bodies were found in their burning home.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania woman died after twice jumping from the same bridge.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he fatally beat his wife then set fire to their home, endangering their daughter and killing two pet cats.More >>
A Pennsylvania mother has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in jail after her daughter was hospitalized after drinking 17 shots of vodka.More >>
Film director Oliver Stone's conversations with Vladimir Putin air on Showtime next week, and he took a shot at NBC's Megyn Kelly for her interview with the Russian president.More >>
Court rules that a pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values.More >>
The Seattle City Council has approved taxing soda and other sugary beverages to pay for nutrition and education programs.More >>
