Police: Suspect robbed 3 businesses in 45 minutes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a man who they say went on a robbery spree.

Police tell WPVI-TV (http://6abc.cm/2mE05fY ) that the suspect robbed a Family Dollar around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man then robbed a Beneficial Bank and a Metro PCS in the next 45 minutes.

Police say the suspect may have grabbed a dye pack from the bank. Officials say the man might have red dye on his hands.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com

