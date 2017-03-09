Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to year-high 4.21 pct

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

A man who killed seven people in South Carolina told investigators after he was arrested that they would be proud of how he shot four people dead in a motorcycle shop in 30 seconds.

A man who killed seven people in South Carolina told investigators after he was arrested that they would be proud of how he shot four people dead in a motorcycle shop in 30 seconds.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison.

New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison.

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week, marking new highs for the year. An increase in a key interest rate is expected by the Federal Reserve next week, propelled by signs of strength in the economy.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans climbed to 4.21 percent from 4.10 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.68 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent through 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages increased to 3.42 percent from 3.32 percent last week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.