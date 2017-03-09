Defense lawyer's pants catch fire during trial in Miami

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

A man who killed seven people in South Carolina told investigators after he was arrested that they would be proud of how he shot four people dead in a motorcycle shop in 30 seconds.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison.

Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

MIAMI (AP) - A Miami defense attorney is feeling the heat after his pants caught fire as he delivered closing arguments in an arson case.

Witnesses told the Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2m4lhIE ) 28-year-old Stephen Gutierrez was fiddling in his pocket Wednesday while addressing jurors when smoke started billowing from his pants. At the time, he was arguing that his client's car spontaneously combusted and wasn't intentionally set on fire.

Gutierrez quickly left the courtroom. Jurors also were escorted out.

When Gutierrez returned unharmed, he insisted it wasn't a staged defense gone wrong. The Herald reports he blamed a faulty e-cigarette battery.

Miami-Dade police and prosecutors are investigating the incident. Investigators seized frayed e-cigarette batteries as evidence.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman could decide to hold Gutierrez in contempt of court.

Gutierrez represented 48-year-old Claudy Charles who was eventually convicted of second-degree arson.

