Gibbs, Penske, Allison among NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees

Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

The Latest: Senate committee says more work ahead in probe

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

A man who killed seven people in South Carolina told investigators after he was arrested that they would be proud of how he shot four people dead in a motorcycle shop in 30 seconds.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

A look at high-profile police-related deaths of US blacks

New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison.

Puerto Rican parade tries to move past storm over militant

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Championship team owners Joe Gibbs and Roger Penske as well as the late Davey Allison are among five new nominees for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

NASCAR announced the additions Wednesday. Three-time Late Model Sportsman and 1956 Modified champion Red Farmer and 2000 NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte also are new to the 20-person nomination class. They join 15 holdovers from last year.

Gibbs has nine car owner championships in NASCAR'S top two series. Penske has four car owner titles in the top two series. Allison won 19 times in NASCAR's premier series, including the 1992 Daytona 500.

The returning nominees are Buddy Baker, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ray Fox, Ron Hornaday Jr., Harry Hyde, Alan Kulwicki, Hershel McGriff, Larry Phillips, Jack Roush, Ricky Rudd, Mike Stefanik, Ken Squier, Waddell Wilson and Robert Yates.

Five nominees will be elected May 24.

Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Mark Martin, Raymond Parks and Benny Parsons were elected last year and inducted in January.

Jim France and Alvin Hawkins are new additions to the list of Landmark Award nominees. France worked closely with his father, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., and is the current chairman of International Speedway Corporation. Hawkins was NASCAR's first flagman. He established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with France Sr.

Potential Landmark Award recipients include competitors or those working in the sport as a member of a racing organization, track facility, race team, sponsor, media partner or being a general ambassador for the sport through a professional or non-professional role.

