Former FBI Director James Comey tells Congress he believes he was fired "because of the Russia investigation ... That is a very big deal."

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence committee says there's more work ahead in the committee's investigation after hearing testimony from former FBI Director James Comey

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come

Ansari lets others shine in season 2 of 'Master of None'

A man who killed seven people in South Carolina told investigators after he was arrested that they would be proud of how he shot four people dead in a motorcycle shop in 30 seconds.

With officers in Minnesota and Ohio on trial, a look at high-profile cases in which police fatally shot black people.

New York's Puerto Rican Day Parade has dealt with controversy even before the decision this year to honor a former nationalist who spent decades in prison.

Bill Cosby's sex assault trial in Pennsylvania has moved swiftly and could reach the jury early this week.

A couple is having a hard time selling their home because it straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Ever wanted to live in 2 nations at once? Here's your chance

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) - A 42-year-old Australian man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses, police said Thursday.

Bieber, a 23-year-old Canadian pop singer, is currently in Australia performing his "Purpose World Tour." Police have warned young fans and their parents to be extra vigilant when using the internet.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, a law lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, was charged in November with using Facebook and Skype to impersonate the star, after tip-offs from U.S. and German authorities. Chalmers was charged with using a carriage service to procure and groom children for sex and to access child pornography. He was also charged with possessing child porn.

As a result of warrants issued in November to search his social media and messaging accounts and cloud servers, Chalmers was charged this week with another 931 child sex offenses dating back a decade, including rape and making child exploitation material, a police statement said.

"The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety," Police Detective Inspector Jon Rouse said in a statement.

"The breadth of offenses committed in this instance is frankly horrendous," Rouse added.

Police have not said how many children had become victims or in what countries they live. But Rouse said the investigation showed "the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims."

Chalmers has yet to enter pleas. It is not clear how long he could spend in prison if convicted.

