Youngstown man sentenced for shooting that killed one, injured eight

A Youngstown man who was accused of murdering one man and endangering the lives of eight other people has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jermaill Holloway was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and eight counts of felonious assault.

Charges of murder and improperly discharging a firearm originally filed against the 24-year-old were dismissed as part of a plea bargain.

Holloway was arrested for firing shots into a home on Idora Avenue last March.

One of the people at that home, 23-year-old Marquise Shelton, received a wound to the chest and died.

Eight other people were in the home at the time of the shooting. One woman was shot in the shoulder.