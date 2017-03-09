Staples to close 70 more stores this year

After closing 48 stores last year, office product retailer Staples says it plans to close 70 more stores this year.

The revelation was made in the company's annual financial report released on Thursday.

21 News contacted a company spokesperson who said that Staples does not have a list of which stores it plans to close this year, or when it would name those stores.

Staples, which operates stores in Boardman, Niles. Hermitage, New Castle, and Alliance has 1,255 stores in the U.S. and 304 stores in Canada.