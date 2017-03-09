Warren dad charged after three-year-old found wandering

A Warren man is charged with endangering children after his three-year-old daughter was found wandering the streets Wednesday morning.

Police were called out just before 10:00 a.m., where neighbors spotted the child walking in the area of Washington Street and Vine Avenue.

When officers could not locate the girl's parents, they contacted Trumbull County Children's Services, who took custody of the child.

A dispatcher received a call from a parent about an hour later looking for the little girl.

Police informed the father, Justin Pugh, 27, that he would be charged with child endangering.

Pugh, who pleaded “not guilty” during his arraignment on Thursday, is free on $2,500 bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for April 13.