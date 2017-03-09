Judge issues gag order in Howland double murder case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Judge issues gag order in Howland double murder case

By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
WARREN, Ohio -

There has been a lot of talk on social media and in the community about a shooting in Howland that left two people dead and three wounded.

But the judge presiding over the capital murder case of Nasser Hamad doesn't want any of that talk coming from people involved in the proceedings.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Rice on Thursday placed a gag order on all parties involved in the case.  

The order came as prosecutors requested two weeks time to respond to the latest motions filed by Hamad's defense attorney.  

The judge also set a tentative trial date of May 22nd.

Hamad is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and six counts of felonious assault for the shooting deaths of two men outside his Route 46 home.

Claiming self-defense, Hamad is also alleging he is being selectively prosecuted because he is of Arab descent.

If convicted he could face the death penalty.  
 

