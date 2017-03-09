Warren man accused of compelling a minor into prostitution

A Warren man who was arrested in Niles Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation now faces more serious charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Derwin Norman Junior is charged with compelling a minor into prostitution and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Norman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Niles municipal court and remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

His next court hearing is set for March 20.

