Grand Jury charges Youngstown pair with murder of Campbell man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has handed up a five-count indictment charging two people with a murder in Youngstown.

Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, both of Youngstown have been held in the county jail on $1 million bond since earlier this month when Youngstown police charged them in connection with the death of Zachary Howell of Campbell.

The indictment charges Martin and Moore each with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Martin is also charged with a firearms violation and tampering with evidence.

The case involves an S-U-V found burning on Josephine Avenue, on the city's East Side on February 20.

Inside that vehicle was the body of a man so badly burned, investigators examined dental evidence and DNA in attempts to positively identify the victim.

Mahoning County Forensic Pathologist Dr. Joseph Ohr told 21 News on Thursday he is still waiting for the results of the DNA tests before he can make a positive identification.

Police were confident that Howell was the victim since family members reported that he had been missing and the body was found in Howell's S-U-V.

Investigators also found Lyric Moore's cell phone near the crime scene, which contained text messages between her and Martin at a time when, according to GPS records, Moore was at the victim's home in Campbell.

RELATED COVERAGE: Cell phone left at burning SUV leads Youngstown police to murder suspects

An autopsy determined that the victim had died from two gunshot wounds to the head before the fire consumed the SUV.

Martin and Moore will be brought before a common pleas court judge for arraignment.

